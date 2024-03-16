Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 10,968 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

