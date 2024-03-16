Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 16,328 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

