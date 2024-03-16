Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,959 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

