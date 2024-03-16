Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 48,369 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Cadence Bank worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $5,177,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.07 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.