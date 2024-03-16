Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.