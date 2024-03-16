Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,629 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

