Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

