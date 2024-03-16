Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 297.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

