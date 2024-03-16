Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

