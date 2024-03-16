Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,514 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

