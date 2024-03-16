Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

