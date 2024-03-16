Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD opened at $112.91 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

