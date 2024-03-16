Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $118.39.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

