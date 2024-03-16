The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

