The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock worth $22,913,351 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

