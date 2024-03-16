Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.64 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

