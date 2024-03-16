uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of uniQure worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

