United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of URI opened at $677.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

