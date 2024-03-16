Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNM opened at $52.11 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.