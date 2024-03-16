US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

