USA Financial Formulas Purchases 1,950 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12,187.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Apple were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

