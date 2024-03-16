USA Financial Formulas Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7,745.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.