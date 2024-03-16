Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 263,994 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.33% of Workday worth $3,010,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.12 and a 200 day moving average of $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.