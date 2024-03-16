Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,693,244 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.78% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $3,029,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,868,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

