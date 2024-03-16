Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of Capital One Financial worth $2,963,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

NYSE:COF opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $141.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

