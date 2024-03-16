Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 112,482 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.76% of Atlassian worth $2,992,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,095,633.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,839 shares of company stock worth $63,985,770 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.