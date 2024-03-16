Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 145,390 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.14% of Church & Dwight worth $2,740,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

