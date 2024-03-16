Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 743,211 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.90% of Snowflake worth $2,968,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.62 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.