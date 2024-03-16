Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,091,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.02% of Cardinal Health worth $2,786,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

