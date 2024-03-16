Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.64% of Veeva Systems worth $2,829,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.