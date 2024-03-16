Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,009,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.26% of Edison International worth $2,975,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

