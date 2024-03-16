Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.49% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $2,914,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 32,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $596.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

