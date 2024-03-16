Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,482,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.03% of Ventas worth $2,716,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

