Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.54% of ANSYS worth $2,984,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

ANSS opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.