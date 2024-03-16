Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.70 Billion Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.83% of Enbridge worth $2,704,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.52 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

