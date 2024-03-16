Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.71 Billion Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,880,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.86% of PPG Industries worth $2,710,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

