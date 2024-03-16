Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.73 Billion Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $2,733,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,435,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,311,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

