Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.77 Billion Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.98% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,774,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile



Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

