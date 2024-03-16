Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.78 Billion Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.57% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,779,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,360,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.