Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.86 Billion Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Moderna worth $2,856,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

