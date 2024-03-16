Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.98 Billion Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.29% of Hershey worth $2,983,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

