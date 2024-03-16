Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.20 Billion Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,922,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Trade Desk worth $3,198,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $22,913,351. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

