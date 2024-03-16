Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.35 Billion Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,876,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.44% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,347,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

