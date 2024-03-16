Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3 Billion Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.61% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,997,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

