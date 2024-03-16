Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.53% of Electronic Arts worth $3,086,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.39 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

