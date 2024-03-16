Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $2.94 Billion in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,654,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.66% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

