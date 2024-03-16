Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.04% of Quanta Services worth $3,001,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $245.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

