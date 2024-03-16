Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 140,488 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,692,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

