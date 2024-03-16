Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 38,432 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.80% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,824,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $464.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.14 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.