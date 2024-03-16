Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.09% of Aptiv worth $3,092,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.